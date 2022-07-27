JACKSON, Mich. — A dilapidated jail with major problems that have been addressed with band-aids isn’t cutting it anymore, according to the Jackson County sheriff. Now, his proposal will officially be up to the voters to decide in November.

The Jackson County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a proposal Tuesday to place the county jail millage on the November ballot, which, if voters say yes, will fund the building of a new facility.

The jail millage proposed by Sheriff Gary Schuette would fund additions to the Chanter Road jail and the demolition of the Wesley Street jail to build a new sheriff administrative building and a sally port.

Schuette says the Wesley Street facility has been deteriorating for years and the issues have been addressed with band-aids. Plumbing and sewer leaks have marred the facility, and the heating and cooling system do not work properly, according to Schuette.

In an interview with FOX 47 in February, Schuette said the building’s structure is coming apart at the seams.

According to documents, the additional jail would include a 250 bed complex, a booking area and holding cells. The current Wesley Street facility holds a maximum of 186 inmates and houses pre-trial and pre-sentenced inmates along with women inmates serving misdemeanor sentences.

Patrol services could also be moved to the Chanter Road facility, if the millage is approved.

The millage, if approved, would be set over 20 years. The project is expected to cost close to $50 million.

The current millage of .5 mills is set to expire at the end of 2022. The new proposal is for 1 mill.

