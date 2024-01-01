Danny Valle

Hi, my name is Daniel Valle, but you can call me Danny! I’m thrilled and privileged to have the opportunity of telling stories in mid-Michigan and across our neighborhoods.

Born & raised in Chicago, I just moved into the neighborhood after spending the last 7 years as a producer, reporter and anchor at WSIL-TV in southern Illinois. I also covered parts of southeast Missouri and western Kentucky where stories in all three states ranged from severe weather coverage, car chases, murder trials, interviews with WWII veterans, state fairs, the 2024 Eclipse, etc. My efforts culminated in a 2023 Illinois Silver Dome Award for best reporter in a medium-sized TV market.

I went to school at SIU-Carbondale (GO SALUKIS, CLASS OF 2015) so don’t be surprised if you see me wearing maroon on the air! I was part of award-winning teams as an underclassmen working for WSIU-FM and WSIU-TV for best soft radio program, best student-produced TV newscast and best student-produced sports show by the Students in Illinois News Broadcaster’s Association. I served as sports director at both stations.

Outside the job, I LOVE baseball. I love the history and enjoy watching the game. Lansing Lugnuts and Detroit Tigers games (full disclosure I’m a Cubs fan *gulp*) are well on my radar! I also enjoy exploring, going to an arcade and playing Pinball wherever I can find it. Open to any food suggestions and any recommendations on places of note to visit in our area or anywhere in the state. Hope to meet you all soon!