ON THE ROAD: Eaton County Veterans Services faces uncertain future amid budget concerns

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Grand Ledge neighbor Darren Dayton is a Marine who served in the Gulf War and once commanded the Grand Ledge American Legion. Now, Dayton is concerned about the future of veterans services in Eaton County as financial challenges loom.



Veterans services in Eaton County may be at risk due to significant financial challenges facing the county.

The department is down to just one worker after another resigned over uncertainty about the future.

Local veterans advocate Darren Dayton emphasizes the critical role these services play for former service members.

WATCH: EATON COUNTY VETERANS SERVICES FACE UNCERTAIN FUTURE AS BUDGET DEADLINE APPROACHES

Eaton County Veterans Services Face Uncertain Future as Budget Deadline Approaches

"Veterans are the life of our country. We wouldn't have our rights and our freedoms if it wasn't for veterans," Dayton said.

The concern emerged after a letter appeared on the Eaton County Board of Commissioners agenda last week. Written by a Grand Ledge veteran, it pleaded with the board to continue funding veterans services.

FOX 47 News

"Veterans services serves veterans throughout Eaton County whether it's to help them find housing, food, assistance, navigating the VA," Dayton said.

When I attended the Board of Commissioners meeting on Thursday, the topic wasn't brought up during the session or public comment period.

When asked directly about potential cuts, the county's communications director Logan Bailey was noncommittal.

"At this point the Board of Commissioners is looking at every office. It's up in the air at this point. We have a balanced budget until September 30," Bailey said.

Bailey confirmed that veterans services is now operating with just one employee after a second worker resigned due to the uncertainty surrounding the department's future.

According to Bailey, the county has eliminated many unfilled positions in an attempt to maintain as many current employees on payroll as possible.

"The board over these next few months has a lot of decisions to make," Bailey said.

For veterans like Dayton, the potential loss of these services is particularly concerning because many former service members already struggle to seek assistance.

"A lot of veterans in my opinion are scared to ask for help. They're too proud to reach out," Dayton said.

As the September 30 deadline approaches for Eaton County's balanced budget, Dayton hopes those who protected the country can rely on being protected themselves.

"It's our duty. Just because we're out of the service doesn't mean we stop helping those who served this country," Dayton said.

Bailey says the board is holding a special meeting Friday morning at 9 a.m. where departments will give presentations to commissioners on why their departments shouldn't be cut.

FOX 47 News Let's Talk, Grand Ledge! We want to hear your story ideas. What's happening the Grand Ledge neighborhood? Fill out the form below. Name Email Phone Number Story idea Security Check Submit

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

