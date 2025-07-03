Wacousta man joins record 72 million Americans traveling for July 4th as numbers exceed pre-pandemic levels

LANSING, Mich. — Clarence Parks sat at the parking lot of the Arctic Corner in Old Town Lansing waiting for his friend, Fred, to return with a sweet treat after spending hours helping his daughter with home repairs.



More than 72 million Americans are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home during the Independence Day holiday.

AAA reports 1.7 million more people plan to travel for July 4th this year compared to 2023.

Gas prices are trending 33 cents cheaper than this time last year, according to AAA.

"I just got through putting a blowing motor on my daughter's furnace because the A/C quit and the motor burned out," Parks said.

Despite the morning's repair work, Parks is looking forward to his upcoming holiday trip. Parks is heading to a campground in Mt. Pleasant, more than 60 miles from his home in Wacousta in Clinton County.

"I don't care where I go as long as I have fun," Parks said as he retrieved his lemon-flavored soft-serve ice cream cone.

AAA estimates more than 72 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles or more from home over the Independence Day holiday. That's approximately 1.7 million more people than in 2023 and 7 million more than in 2019.

Parks is packing his bags this year after staying home last summer.

"Last year we probably set off probably $1200-$1500 worth of fireworks at our house," Parks said. "They want to go north so I'll go north."

Parks will be one of 61 million Americans traveling by car — the most ever according to AAA. While gas prices are trending cheaper nationwide, with AAA showing prices 33 cents lower than this time last year, Parks says price isn't his priority.

It's family that fuels his summer getaway.

"What are you going to do up there?" I asked.

"We're going to cook some hot dogs and hamburgers and sit around the campfire and have a campfire. They have a swimming pool there so we can go swimming," Parks said.

