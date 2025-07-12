Lansing electric vehicle rental business awaits increased interest despite industry slowdown

LANSING, Mich. — At Evergetic Charging Spa in Lansing, owner Derek Braswell offers electric vehicle charging services and has a Chevy Bolt available for rent. I took a ride with him Friday to learn more about his business and the current state of electric vehicle adoption.



Electric vehicle rental business in Lansing has seen limited customer interest despite having a Chevy Bolt available for six weeks.

Recent AAA survey shows consumer interest in purchasing EVs has dropped to its lowest level since 2019.

President Donald Trump recently signed legislation to phase out EV tax credits and reduce infrastructure investments.

"It is now connecting to the car so now I can unlock the car... alright and we get in and start the car," Braswell said as he demonstrated how to book the ride on his phone before our test drive.

The Chevy Bolt has been available at his shop for six weeks, but only one customer has rented it so far.

"I've seen a lot of interest. Why it's not happening right now I just don't understand," Braswell said.

This comes as the U.S. appears to be slowing down on electric vehicle investments. Last week, President Trump signed legislation that plans to phase out tax credits for new and used EVs and eliminate plans to build EV infrastructure.

When asked if these changes would slow interest and adoption of electric vehicles, Braswell was optimistic.

"No I don't think so," Braswell said.

However, a survey released last month by AAA shows about 16% of adults were likely or very likely to buy an EV — the lowest percentage since 2019. Additionally, 63% of consumers say they're unlikely or very unlikely to buy an EV — the highest percentage since 2022.

Despite these trends, Braswell remains hopeful for the future of his business.

"This day and age with change being the way it is and change is happening every five minutes. It'll take some patience," Braswell said.

"You thinking the patience will pay off for you?" I asked.

"That's what I'm thinking and that's what I'm hoping," Braswell said.

