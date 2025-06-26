Lansing city council candidates address housing crisis at community forum

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing residents and city council candidates gathered at The Fledge Thursday night to discuss the city's growing housing crisis.



Housing affordability was the central focus as residents voiced concerns about rising rents and stagnant wages.

Ten city council candidates participated in the forum organized by the group "The Rent Is Too Damn High."

Candidates discussed potential solutions including sanctioned encampments and a housing bill of rights.

The event brought together concerned citizens and political hopefuls seeking solutions to what many describe as an urgent problem.

"Every year was kind of wondering if we were going to lose our house," said candidate Olivia Vaden.

"I know what it means to live with housing insecurity," said candidate Deyanira Nevarez Martinez.

Inside The Fledge in Lansing, fans cooled the guests who were heated about the state of housing in the city.

"Rents are increasing. Wages are not," said Niccolai Trudeau, an organizer for the group 'The Rent Is Too Damn High'.

The group invited 10 city council candidates to its community forum Wednesday night to answer questions about their positions on housing policy.

Trudeau explained the importance of making housing a central campaign issue.

"We think housing should be the number one issue when it comes to electing a city council because we all have to live here," Trudeau said.

The candidates spent two hours answering questions on topics ranging from how to lower rent costs to whether they would support a housing bill of rights for residents.

Julie Vandenboom, one of the candidates participating in the forum, proposed creating sanctioned encampments to provide resources for homeless individuals and keep them out of the criminal justice system.

"There's not enough housing. There's not enough shelter beds. Meet these folks where they are. Where they're already camped. Where they've already set up a community," Vandenboom said.

When asked about the prospects of implementing a housing bill of rights in Lansing, Trudeau expressed concern about the city falling behind other municipalities.

"You know, there are a lot of cities across Michigan that have already adopted them. Lansing is kind of behind," Trudeau said.

Despite the challenges, Trudeau remains optimistic about the potential for change with the current field of candidates.

"We have a lot of good candidates that would be a good choice to put on the council," Trudeau said.

