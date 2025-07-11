Federal judge blocks Trump's birthright citizenship executive order, Lansing Latino community reacts

LANSING, Mich — A federal judge has issued a nationwide block on former President DonaldTrump's executive order that sought to end birthright citizenship.

The ruling impacts many in Lansing's Latino community who have been concerned about recent immigration policies.



The block ensures children born since the executive order was issued will be considered U.S. citizens.

Local Latino business owner Sein Benavides says the community needs clarity on their status.

MSU Immigration Law Clinic director expects the Supreme Court to eventually address the constitutional issue.

Sein Benavides, who designed shirts for last weekend's Lansing Lugnuts Latino Night, has been closely following the developments around the Trump Administration's immigration policy.

Benavides, who also owns the Arctic Corner in Old Town and runs Latino community website Cafecito Caliente, also works to stay connected with community members concerned about their future.

"We're in so many different pockets in this community," Benavides said.

On Thursday, a federal judge in New Hampshire issued a new nationwide block on an executive order signed by former President Trump in February that sought to end birthright citizenship.

"So all the kids that have been born since he issued his executive order are going to be considered United States citizens," said Veronica Thronson, director of the immigration law clinic at Michigan State University.

Thronson says those protections will remain in place for now, but she expects the Supreme Court to eventually take up the merits of birthright citizenship, which is enshrined in the Constitution.

"That [ruling] is going to be pretty dramatic given that the Constitution has given us that right for children who are born here regardless of the immigration status of their parents," Thronson said.

Border Czar Tom Homan responded to the judge's ruling on Thursday.

"The men and women of ICE are arresting public safety threats and national security threats everyday across this country. Every illegal alien public safety threat they arrest makes this country safer," Homan said.

For community members like Benavides, the uncertainty continues to cause anxiety.

"Let us know if we're here to stay because at least once that decision is made then we know," Benavides said.

Benavides continues to meet with community members, all hoping for a resolution to this long-standing issue.

"There was a better way to do this. This should've been taken care of decades ago in terms of a legal path to citizenship," Benavides said.

