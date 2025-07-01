Michigan lawmakers negotiate $3 billion road funding plans as part of budget talks

LANSING, Mich. — Talks between Michigan lawmakers aren't limited to education funding as road funding is also part of ongoing negotiations as the deadline on passing a state education budget looms closer.



Michigan received a D grade on its roads in the state's 2023 infrastructure report card.

Speaker Hall's plan would redirect $945 million from fuel sales tax currently dedicated to schools.

Governor Whitmer's competing $3 billion plan would raise revenue from large companies like Amazon and Walmart.

Road funding talks are underway as state lawmakers work to find ways to fund road-building projects as funds from the 2020 Rebuilding Michigan project run out. House Speaker Matt Hall (R, MI 42) has proposed a $3.1 billion plan that would redirect funds currently allocated to schools.

In January, Speaker Hall's office released a $3.1 billion plan to fund roads without tax increases. The proposal includes redirecting about $945 million from the sales tax paid on fuel that's currently dedicated to schools

Schools wouldn't be harmed, and they would receive new dedicated sales tax revenue according to a release from Hall's office.

In February, Governor Gretchen Whitmer introduced her $3 billion "MI Road Ahead" plan.

One-third of those funds will be dedicated toward local roads, and about $1.6 billion would be raised in additional revenue from large companies like Amazon and Walmart, according to the governor's office.

In 2023, Michigan received a D grade on its roads according to the state's infrastructure report card.

