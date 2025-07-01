Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Michigan lawmakers negotiate $3 billion road funding plans as part of budget talks

Michigan lawmakers debate competing road funding plans as 2020 Rebuilding Michigan project expires. Speaker Hall and Gov. Whitmer offer different approaches to fix D-rated roads
Asya Lawrence
LANSING, Mich. — Talks between Michigan lawmakers aren't limited to education funding as road funding is also part of ongoing negotiations as the deadline on passing a state education budget looms closer.

  • Michigan received a D grade on its roads in the state's 2023 infrastructure report card.
  • Speaker Hall's plan would redirect $945 million from fuel sales tax currently dedicated to schools.
  • Governor Whitmer's competing $3 billion plan would raise revenue from large companies like Amazon and Walmart.

Road funding talks are underway as state lawmakers work to find ways to fund road-building projects as funds from the 2020 Rebuilding Michigan project run out. House Speaker Matt Hall (R, MI 42) has proposed a $3.1 billion plan that would redirect funds currently allocated to schools.

Michigan legislators have been working to establish a road funding plan as money from the 2020 Rebuilding Michigan project is set to run out.

In January, Speaker Hall's office released a $3.1 billion plan to fund roads without tax increases. The proposal includes redirecting about $945 million from the sales tax paid on fuel that's currently dedicated to schools

Schools wouldn't be harmed, and they would receive new dedicated sales tax revenue according to a release from Hall's office.

In February, Governor Gretchen Whitmer introduced her $3 billion "MI Road Ahead" plan.

One-third of those funds will be dedicated toward local roads, and about $1.6 billion would be raised in additional revenue from large companies like Amazon and Walmart, according to the governor's office.

In 2023, Michigan received a D grade on its roads according to the state's infrastructure report card.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

