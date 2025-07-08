Michigan Avenue construction project enters new phase in Lansing

LANSING, Mich — The Michigan Avenue Rehabilitation Project in Lansing is moving forward with its fifth phase, causing detours and affecting local businesses.



The construction now spans from Lathrop Street to Holmes Street in Lansing.

Local businesses along the construction route are experiencing a decrease in foot traffic.

U-M Health Sparrow Hospital is providing alternate routes for visitors during the construction.

The project continues to transform one of Lansing's main thoroughfares as crews work on different sections of the road.

Some drivers are following the posted detour signs while others attempt to navigate through construction zones with loose dirt and newly finished pavement.

Inside Jerusalem Bakery, one of the owners shared that the ongoing construction has created a noticeable dip in foot traffic and business. He expressed gratitude that his business is positioned at the beginning of this new phase, hoping work will be completed quickly in his area.

The construction is also expected impact routes to University of Michigan Health-Sparrow. The hospital is offering alternate routes to the building, which can be found below.

Phase six of the project is expected to begin in September, with construction continuing in front of the hospital and past Pennsylvania Avenue. Officials anticipate the entire project will be completed in October.

