Eaton County family offers $1,000 reward for information on missing 14-year-old girl

LANSING, Mich. — The family of a missing Eaton County teen is offering a reward in an attempt to bring her home.



A 14-year-old girl from Eaton County has been missing since June 15.

Michigan State Police believe she may be with two men in their 20s.

The family is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to her return.

According to Michigan State Police, 14-year-old Styla Denton, of Eaton County, was reported missing on June 19.

Investigators say Denton left her home on June 15, leaving her cell phone and medication behind.

MSP investigators believe Denton may be in the company of two men in their 20s.

On Monday, the family offered a $1,000 reward for any information leading to Denton's location and return.

Anyone with information should call Michigan State Police.

