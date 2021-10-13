Mid-Michigan voter guide: What you need to know about the Nov. 2 election

LANSING, Mich. — Local elections are fast approaching in mid-Michigan. Fox 47 News has all the information you need to cast your ballot on Nov. 2.

How do I vote and what do I need?

For voters casting their ballots in person, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2. If you haven’t already registered to vote, you can do so until 8 p.m. that day. To be eligible to vote in Michigan, you need to meet these requirements:

A Michigan resident at the time you register and a resident of your city or township for at least 30 days.

A United States citizen

At least 18 years old

Not currently serving time in a jail or prison

To register to vote you need to present:

Proof of where you live and the documentation must have your name and current address listed. Acceptable documents include a Michigan driver’s license, state ID card, current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck or government check.

For a full list of documents visit the Michigan Secretary of State’s webpage here .

If there are lines to vote in person, you can still vote past the 8 p.m. deadline as long as you are in line before the deadline. Absentee ballots need to be received by mail, drop box or via the city clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on election day.

What is on the ballot? We’re breaking it down by county.

INGHAM COUNTY

Lansing mayor

Facebook Incumbent Mayor Andy Schor and his opponent Lansing City Council Memeber Kathie Dunbar.

Incumbent Andy Schor is running against current City Councilmember Kathie Dunbar for mayor of Lansing. Mayoral terms in Lansing are four years.

Check out Fox 47’s profiles of the candidates.

Andy Schor announces run for a second term

Kathie Dunbar enters the Lansing mayoral race

Watch Fox 47’s 2021 Lansing Mayoral Debate here .

Lansing City Council at-large

There are four candidates squaring off for the two at-large seats on Lansing’s City Council. If elected the winner would serve a four-year term.

Facebook, LinkedIn Lansing City Council At-Large Candidates

Jeffrey Brown

Claretta Duckett-Freeman

Peter Spadafore (incumbent)

Rachel Willis

Check out Fox 47’s profiles of the candidates

Jeffrey Brown is running for at-large seat on Lansing City Council

Activist, veteran and mom Claretta Duckett-Freeman running for at-large Lansing City Council seat

Lansing City Council at-Large race: Peter Spadafore

Lansing City Council candidate Rachel Willis promises to focus on economic development, collaboration

Lansing City Council Ward 2

Facebook Lansing City Council Ward 2 Candidates— Jeremy Garza (left) and Oprah Revish (right)

There are two candidates running to represent southeast Lansing.

Jeremey A. Garza (incumbent)

Oprah Revish

Lansing City Council Ward 2: Revish and Garza move on to the general election in November

Lansing City Council Ward 4

Facebook Lansing City Council 4th Ward Candidates. Brian T. Jackson (left) Elvin Caldwell (right).

There are two candidates running for one seat to represent northwest Lansing.

Brian T. Jackson (incumbent)

Elvin Caldwell

Brian Jackson and Elvin Caldwell vie for 4th ward Lansing City Council Seat

Lansing City Clerk

Facebook Lansing City Clerk Candidates. Chris Swope (left) Larry Hutchinson Jr. (right)

There are two candidates running to serve as Lansing city clerk. Larry James Hutchinson, Jr. who ran and lost in the primary race for Lansing mayor back in August is running as a write-in candidate against current City Clerk Chris Swope.

The city clerk is in charge of running elections, issuing certain business licenses and keeping city records. Their terms last for four years.

East Lansing City Council

There are five candidates vying for two spots on the East Lansing City Council. If elected, they would serve a four-year term.

Facebook, LinkedIn East Lansing City Council Candidates.

Dana Watson (incumbent)

Daniel E. Bollman

George Brookover

Adam DeLay

Chuck Grigsby

Dana Watson running for four year term on EL City Council

Daniel Bollman is running for East Lansing City Council

Adam DeLay running for East Lansing City Council

Chuck Grigsby running for East Lansing City Council

Additionally there are two candidates competing for a partial two-year term.

City of East Lansing Partial term candidates, East Lansing City Council

Mikey Manuel

Ron Bacon (incumbent)

Bacon was appointed to the council in 2020 after Mark Meadows left. Bacon is serving as a replacement until the next election.

Ron Bacon is running for the East Lansing City Council seat he was appointed to last year

Mikey Manuel is running for East Lansing City Council

Proposals on the ballot for Ingham County

City of Mason Park and Train Millage Proposal: This proposal would increase taxable property by $1.00 per $1,000 of taxable value for five years. The funds would go towards parks, trailways, parkways and improvements.

Leslie Public Schools bonding proposal: This proposal would increase taxable property by $3.00 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. It would allow Leslie Public Schools to borrow $20 million to add more school buildings, improve security, buy and install new instructional technology and buy school buses.

Fowlerville Community Schools bonding proposal. This proposal would increase taxable property by $.90 cents on each $1,000 of taxable property. It would allow Fowlerville Community Schools to borrow $41.9 million to add more elementary school buildings, buy and install new instructional technology and improve playgrounds.

Perry Public Schools bonding proposal: This proposal would increase taxable property by $1.09 per $1,000 of taxable property. It would allow Perry Public Schools to borrow $9.8 million to remodel, furnish and equip school buildings, install instructional technology, purchase school buses, and make improvements to the livestock barn and athletic fields.

JACKSON COUNTY

City of Jackson mayor

There are two candidates running for Jackson mayor. If elected the candidate would serve a two-year term.

Facebook Jackson Mayoral candidates

Daniel J. Mahoney

John Wilson

Jackson County Commissioner Daniel Mahoney running for mayor

Jackson mayoral candidate John Wilson wants to focus on gun violence

Jackson City Council Ward 1

There are two candidates vying for the ward 1 seat, located in south central Jackson. Jackson city council members serve four-year terms.

Facebook Arlene Robinson Ward 1 Candidate

Dena Morgan

Arlene Robinson (incumbent)

Jackson City Council Ward 3

There are two candidates running to represent Jackson’s 3rd ward.

Facebook Jackson City Council Candidates

Caleb Blondke

Angelita Gunn

Jackson City Council Ward 5

Karen Burnell is the only candidate running in the Ward 5 race.

Proposals on the ballot for Jackson County

Columbia School District Sinking Fund Millage Proposal: This proposal would gather $0.65 cents per $1,000 of taxable valuation from taxes over the next ten years to create a sinking fund used for the construction of school buildings, security improvements and upgrading technology.

Marshall Public Schools Bonding Proposal: This proposal would allow Marshall Public Schools to borrow $45.58 million to create and furnish a new elementary school building, remodel existing buildings and acquire instructional technology. Additionally the money would go towards improving athletic fields, playgrounds and athletic facilities. It would charge $2.31 per $1,000 of taxable valuation.

North Adams-Jerome Public Schools Operating Millage Renewal Proposal: This would renew an existing millage set to expire in 2021 for the next five years. This renewal will cost $18.22 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. The money would go towards the school district so that the schools get their full revenue per pupil.

Waterloo Township Millage Increase Proposal: This proposal would increase taxes up to $.70 per $1,000 of taxable value for the next five years to provide police protection and public safety services within the township.

Eaton County

Charlotte mayor

There are two candidates competing to serve as mayor. If elected the winner will serve for a two-year term.

Facebook Mayor Michael Armitage

Michael Armitage (incumbent)

Branden Dyer

Charlotte City Council At-Large

There are three candidates vying to serve on the city council. If elected the winner will serve a four-year term.

Tina Curtis

Anthony Thomas Rodriguez

Zachary Story

Charlotte City Council district races

District 1 Candidates

Ronald Smith

Adrianne Van Langevelde

District 2 Candidates

Ronald Horvath

Olivet mayor

There are two people running for Olivet mayor. If elected the winner will serve a two-year term.

Laura Barlond-Maas (incumbent)

Pamela Steward-Bess

Potterville City Council

There are five candidates for four seats on the City Council. If elected the winners will serve four-year terms.

Briant Titus

Paul E. Rogers (incumbent)

Michael Potter (incumbent)

Jennifer Lenneman (incumbent)

Bruce Kring (incumbent)

Eaton County proposals

Proposed Repeal of Marijuana Prohibition, City of Potterville: This proposal would repeal the city’s prohibition of marijuana establishments and allow regulated operation of marijuana establishments.

Grand Ledge Public Schools Sinking Fund Millage Proposal: This proposal would gather funds to continue the repair and construction of school buildings for the next three years. This would cost $0.79 cents per $1,000 of taxable valuation.

Clinton County

Clinton County proposals

Bath Township proposal: This proposal would gather $0.67 cents per $1,000 of taxable value over the next 10 years to operate, maintain, construct and equip the Bath Township Public Library.

DeWitt Public Schools bonding proposal: This proposal would collect funds to refurnish, remodel and re-equip school buildings and install instructional technology. The money would also be used to improve the athletic fields, playgrounds and parking areas. This proposal would cost $0.52 per $1,000 of taxable value.

Fulton Schools proposal: This proposal would gather funds required for the school district per student. If passed the proposal would be in effect for the next five years and cost $17.93 per $1,000 of taxable valuation.

Grand Ledge Public Schools sinking fund millage proposal: This proposal would allow Grand Ledge Public Schools to gather money for repairs, construction, and general upkeep of school buildings. It would cost $0.79 per $1,000 of taxable valuation.

