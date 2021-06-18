Lansing City Council At-Large race: Peter Spadafore

LANSING, Mich. — Over the last 10 years, he’s served on the Lansing School Board and on City Council as president.

Now, he is seeking a second term on Council and is the only incumbent in the at-large race.

Peter Spadafore

“I’ve listened and learned about the role of a city council member. As president, I’ve navigated the very difficult spin-up of virtual council meetings to ensure that the business of the city continued and that residents have had access to their government. I’ve earned the trust of my colleagues becoming their president and vice president for two terms now,” said Spadafore.

Peter Spadafore hopes to get the chance to serve another term in one of the two open at-large seats.

The fourth-generation Lansing resident earned a degree from Michigan State University with an emphasis on education policy, social policy, and homeland security.

He currently works as the Deputy Director of consumer relations for the Michigan Association of Superintendents.

Spadafore says one of his top priorities for a second term includes improving the quality of life for residents post-COVID.

Spadafore says one of his top priorities for a second term includes improving the quality of life for residents post-COVID.

“We learned a lot about inequities that have always been there but were really exposed throughout the pandemic. So I want to make sure the quality of life improves for everybody. I do want to see economic opportunity be available to more not just hotels and breweries downtown,” said Spadafore.

The at-large council member says he also wants to continue working to foster more collaboration within City Council and regional partners.

If he’s successful in his bid for a second term, Spadafore says he thinks money from the American Rescue and Recovery Act will make all the difference.

If he’s successful in his bid for a second term, Spadafore says he thinks money from the American Rescue and Recovery Act will make all the difference.

“Those dollars can help us invest in pandemic recovery. It will also help to make sure that the recovery doesn’t just take place for a few but for many in the community. So I’m looking to employ those resources in the second term. We have a lot of money coming in that second term,” said Spadafore.

Spadafore is the only incumbent in the at-large race.

He is running against seven other candidates.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook