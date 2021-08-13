Mikey Manuel is running for East Lansing City Council

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Mikey Manuel is one of two candidates running for the two-year East Lansing City Council seat.

“I love this city," Manuel said. "It’s the one city I call home.”

Manuel went to Central Michigan University.

“I went to school at Central Michigan University where I got degrees in political science and psychology,” Manuel said.

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. Manuel said one of the things he wants to work on is transparency.

He works in the family business at Blondie's Barn in Haslett.

”My family opened that about 15 years ago," Manuel said. "I’m there seven days a week, I plan on staying there seven days a week.”

Manuel decided to run for the two-year seat instead of the four-year seat so the city could get to know him.

“I saw the two-year seat as an opportunity for me, but also like an opportunity for East Lansing to judge me first,” Manuel said.

Kyle Levin worked with Manuel at Blondie's Barn and said he was always reliable.

“He’s hospitable, he’s friendly, he’s kind, he’s completely outgoing, he really cares about all the people he works with,” Levin said.

Levin said when he found out Manuel was running for council, he wasn't surprised.

“Very fitting for him," Levin said. "He’s the person you want around. He’s the person you can trust to make good decisions, he has the best interest of other people always at the forefront of his mind. He’s very selfless, he does what it take to get the job done.”

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. East Lansing city hall.

Manuel said if he's elected to the council he wants to work on transparency.

“This whole thing kind of comes down to me enforcing full government transparency," Manuel said. "A total open door policy if elected.”

And continue moving the city through the pandemic.

“There’s going to be a lot of health issues that we’re going to have to deal with together and it’s going to cost money and we’re going to need a lot of people to invest in our city for our mental health reasons and physical health reasons,” Manuel said.

Manuel said what sets him apart from the other candidates is that he's young.

“I know I’m younger," Manuel said. "I think maybe I am a little more naive, but I also think being that kind of naive in this area can set me aside in such a positive light. Like a child with an imagination that hasn’t been shot down yet.”

There is one open two-year council seat. Manuel is running against incumbent Ron Bacon.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook