Jeffrey Brown is running for at-large seat on Lansing City Council

LANSING, Mich. — His roots are in Lansing and he’s hoping to bring his knowledge and passion for the community to the City Council.

Jeffrey Brown is running for one of two open at-large seats on the Lansing City Council.

Brown is a Lansing native with deep roots in the community. His grandmother, Georgia Brown, was the first black woman to attend Eastern High School. The Lansing School Board has a room named in honor of Georgia Brown, who dedicated her life to service, a passion her grandson shares.

“When you have representation that understands the culture of the community, it makes a difference,’ said Brown.

Brown has three degrees from Kingdom University International Bible College.

Jeffrey Brown for City Council Facebook Jeffrey Brown hopes to win a seat on Lansing's City Council

He serves on the executive committee of Ingham County Community Health Centers and also owns a business that helps pair people with the social services they need.

“So I’ve been a service provider for multiple government entities to help people get jobs, access to healthcare or deliver hands-on care to individuals who are socially or economically disadvantaged,” Brown said.

Brown says, if he wins an at-large City Council seat, neighborhoods will be among his top priorities.

“I want to accomplish stable neighborhoods and safe neighborhoods are most important. As an ambassador for the community, we are all connected through our neighborhood,” said Brown.

Brown says he wants to also focus on transparency, accountability and collaboration if he wins a seat and hopes to accomplish those goals by working with community stakeholders.

There are seven other candidates vying for an at-large Council seat. The primary election will be held Aug. 3.

