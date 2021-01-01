I'm Elle Meyers and I'm so excited to be a part of the FOX 47 News Team. I think the most important news is happening right outside your front door and I love telling those stories.

Before joining the team in Lansing, I worked for a small local newspaper in Maryland and for a national news site covering happenings on the Hill.

I'm excited about living and working in Lansing because I think there's no better way to get to know an area than to jump in feet first. I love discovering stories from the people living them, that means attending lots of events and meeting new people. If you see me around town don't be shy, say hi! Or feel free to send the information my way at Elle.Meyers@fox47news.com.