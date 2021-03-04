Lansing Mayor Andy Schor will run for a second term

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Mayor Andy Schor will be running for a second term in office.

The 45-year-old mayor said he wants to build on the success of the past four years.

“We’ve focused on a variety of issues,” Schor said. “We’ve been able to strengthen our neighborhoods with a variety of resources and a new department and we’ve focused on infrastructure and city services.”

If re-elected, Schor said, he wants to focus on those same issues and work to make things better for everyone in Lansing.

Through the latter half of 2020, Schor faced criticism for not speaking up about racial inequality and calls for his resignation from some Black activists. Now, he said, he hopes to make things right through diversity efforts.

“We have a racial justice and diversity alliance made up of several credible leaders in our community from all different backgrounds and all different cultures, races and ethnicities,” Schor said. “Those people will provide information to a plan.”

This week, Schor was named as a defendant in the case of Anthony Hulon, who died in the custody of Lansing police last year. Hulon's family is alleging it was a wrongful death

“I am not going to engage in a hypothetical situation,” Schor said, when asked if he should bear some responsibility if a judge finds wrongdoing in the case. “Anybody could sue for anything and obviously we do not believe that this would go before the courts.”

Schor will be running against City Council member Patricia Spitzley and former Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero, who has been critical of Schor, particularly after Schor was accused of jumping the line for COVID-19 vaccines.

“Anybody who is offered the shot should get the shot,” Schor said. “We need everyone to be vaccinated. The former mayor, he’s going to be critical. That’s just what he does, he’s the angry mayor.”