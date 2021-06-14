Lansing City Council candidate Rachel Lewis promises to focus on economic development, collaboration

LANSING, Mich. — Rachel Lewis has a strong background in social work and has served on the Lansing school board. Now she is running for an at-large seat on the Lansing City Council

Rachel Lewis is Lansing-born and bred. She holds a master's degree in social work from Michigan State University and has devoted much of her life to ensuring that kids are healthy, happy and properly educated. Lewis has served on the Lansing School District school board since 2011, including as its president.

Right now, she is working for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services as the director of child welfare licensing.

“Basically, what that means is I oversee all the accreditation, licensing, and compliance for any foster home or congregate care institution where kids are in state care or custody," she said.

Lewis says it's time to take her skills and inspiration to the next level and sees becoming a part of the City Council as a great way to do that. She’s planning to focus on three big issues: economic development, community collaboration and people over politics.

Lewis says she hopes to use her experience on the school board to help her find common ground with her colleagues on the City Council.

“Building cohesion and collaboration. And figuring out how we can bring in more areas of opportunity to have investments, so we have more resources available," said Lewis.

Lewis is married and lives in the 4th Ward with her husband and 2-year-old daughter.

The primary is August the third. The general election is on November 2, 2021.

