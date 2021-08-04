Lansing City Council Ward 2: Revish and Garza move on to the general election in November

LANSING, Mich. — Incumbent Ward 2 Lansing City Councilman Jeremy Garza and challenger Oprah Revish will advance to the general election.

Garza received the majority of ballots cast with 1,875 votes. Revish got the next highest number with 710. Nicklas Zande got 258 votes.

If Garza wins re-election this fall, he will rejoin the Council for his second term. Garza grew up in Lansing and is a licensed plumber and pipefitter, he works as the safety director for United Association Local 333.

Revish comes to Lansing by way of California. She works for Michigan State University and says she wants to see funding divested from the police department and put towards programs that address issues of housing and food insecurity.

The general election will be held on Nov. 3.

