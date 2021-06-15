FOX 47 partners with City Pulse for live mayoral debate

LANSING, Mich. — Five mayoral candidates facing off in the August primary election will battle it out on stage at a live, 60-minute televised debate hosted by FOX 47 News and City Pulse at 7 p.m June 24.

Incumbent Lansing Mayor Andy Schor will outline his reelection platform and defend himself from challengers and City Council members Kathie Dunbar and Patricia Spitzley along with local psychologist Melissa Huber and community activist Farhan Sheikh-Omar. A sixth candidate, Larry Hutchinson Jr. is not participating in the live debate.

FOX 47 Senior Reporter Sarah Grimmer will host the live debate. FOX 47 Multimedia Journalists Erica Murphy and Larry Wallace will serve as panelists along with City Pulse Managing Editor Kyle Kaminski and MIRS News Editor Kyle Melinn. The primary election is set for Aug. 3. Absentee ballots will start to hit local mailboxes next week. Don’t miss an opportunity to inform your vote; tune in to FOX 47 or watch the debate online this month at fox47news.com.

Learn more about some of the candidates.



