LIVE BLOG: What Delta Township neighbors need to know about the public safety millage

The Eaton County Public Safety Millage would raise property tax by 2 mills, or about $12 dollars a month on average according to county officials.

A similar proposal in November, the separate tax limitation proposal, failed by more than 1,500 votes, or just over 1%.

EARLY IN PERSON VOTING:

Early In-Person Voting for Public Safety Millage Underway in Eaton County

On Saturday, the first in-person ballots were cast in Delta Township.

DELTA TOWNSHIP PATROL BUILDING:

County cuts could force Delta Township into costly police transition

Delta Township relies on Eaton County sheriff’s deputies for law enforcement, but the contract may be at risk if the public safety millage fails in the May 6 election. County officials say the current arrangement ensures quick response times and is cost-effective, with Sheriff Tom Reich emphasizing the mutual benefit. However, critics believe the township should pay more or fund its own police force, arguing the contract isn’t enough for the services provided.

PROPOSAL OF CUTS AT WAYS AND MEANS MEETING:

Neighbors react to possible cuts as Eaton County considers public safety millage

Eaton County faces tough budget decisions, with potential cuts if the public safety millage fails on May 6. At a special ways and means meeting, potential cuts were proposed of up to 98 employees. Supporters of the public safety millage, like Mikaela Bliven, argue it's necessary to support overworked employees, while opponents, like Mike Stenberg, blame past financial decisions and resist the tax hike. The vote will determine the extent of the cuts.

TESTING THE WATERS IN APRIL:

Eaton County neighbors weigh in on public safety millage ahead of May vote

In April, I went to Mulliken, Grand Ledge and Delta Township asking neighbors how they're feeling about the upcoming vote, my survey ended in a Tie. Neighbors who said "yes" vouched for the need for officers on the road and worried about businesses leaving due to a lack of safety. Neighbors who voted "no" were critical of the cost, saying taxes are already too high. Some were also critical of spending decisions by the county.

STATE OF THE TOWNSHIP (DELTA TOWNSHIP):

Public safety millage, drain project called ‘elephants in the room’ in township update

During Delta Township’s State of the Township, Supervisor Fonda Brewer called the upcoming public safety millage one of the “elephants in the room.” Residents in attendance were concerned about the future of the new delta patrol building with implications of the vote if it fails.

SHERIFF REICH HOSTS "COFFEE WITH THE SHERIFF EVENTS":

Sheriff Reich hosts coffee event to discuss public safety millage

Sheriff Tom Reich hosted several "Coffee with the Sheriff" events to listen to residents and answer questions. Reich emphasized getting information from the source at these events.

EATON COUNTY TRIMS HOURS DUE TO STAFFING SHORTAGES:

Eaton County trims services while pushing for public safety millage

County officials told me many of their departments are running short-staffed, so they trimmed public hours to give employees the chance to catch up on work. Doug Lloyd, the Eaton County prosecutor, says he wont fill empty positions until he knows they will not be cut post millage vote.

OPENING OF DELTA PATROL BUILDING:

Delta Patrol building opens as county leaders push for public safety funding

In January, Delta Township officials celebrated the opening of a new $14.5 million Delta Patrol building completed ahead of schedule and under budget using funds from a 2023 bond approved by voters. But with financial uncertainty at the county level, officials warn staffing could be at risk.

EATON COUNTY CONSIDERING PUBLIC SAFETY MILLAGE:

Eaton County considering public safety millage amid budget shortfall

In December, A public safety millage was being considered after the failure of the separate tax limitation proposal in November.

CUTS TO ROAD PATROL ANNOUNCED AFTER TAX VOTE FAILURE:

Eaton County Sheriff's office announces cut to afternoon road patrol shift

In December, the Eaton County Sheriff's Office cut a road patrol shift to save money on overtime costs.

FAILURE OF SEPARATE TAX LIMITATION PROPOSAL:

Eaton and Jackson counties face public safety cuts after voters reject tax increases

Eaton County Chairman Jim Mott emphasized the county needs more revenue to maintain services. Saying they play to ask voters for a new proposal to fund services.

