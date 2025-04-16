Neighbors react to possible cuts as Eaton County considers public safety millage

If the Public Safety Millage fails on May 6, Eaton County could eliminate its entire road patrol and the Delta Township police contract, according to current projections.

The millage vote is scheduled for May 6, when voters will decide whether or not to approve the increase.

“Regardless of what happens, there’s gonna be cuts.”

Eaton County Communications Director Logan Bailey says the county board is currently in the process of looking at where cuts could come from, no matter what happens with the public safety millage next month.

“The board has a lot of tough decisions to make, and it’s going to be very scary for employees here. It’s only going to get worse, unfortunately,” said Bailey.

If it passes, the Public Safety Millage would increase property taxes by 2 mills. The county says, on average, that's roughly $12 a month for taxpayers.

Officials say that this money would prevent cuts to public safety and bring staffing levels to normal in the Eaton County Sheriff's Office, Prosecutor's Office, and Animal Control.

The result of the vote on May 6 will determine the extent of the cuts and where they will be felt. Current documents show what cuts could look like if the Public Safety Millage fails.

The entire road patrol and the Delta Township police contract would be eliminated in these projections.

“It’s scary,” said Eaton County neighbor Mikaela Bliven, who is voting Yes on the Public Safety Millage. She says she’s concerned about what the county might look like with reduced staffing.

“Our employees in our county have been working for years, understaffed, extra hours, extra work and I just think that there needs to be more gratitude towards them and people aren't realizing how much work they do for us,” said Bliven.

“It’s tough,” said Mike Stenberg, who is voting No. He says he’s unhappy with past financial decisions made by the county.

“I feel bad for all the people, I want everybody to be able to keep a job. I don’t dislike anything. I’m a huge supporter of the police, this is collateral damage. We've got other people who may not be on the board anymore that created these issues, and they’re looking at us to fix it for them,” said Stenberg.

Neighbors will have their final say when the Public Safety Millage is on the ballot May 6.

