Eaton County Sheriff's Office announces cut to afternoon road patrol shift

I talked to neighbors in Sunfield and Mulliken about what this means to them.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

“I don’t think It’ll change much,” said Will Simon, Mulliken Village council member.

I’ve met with Will Simon before, he was a no-voter on the Tax Proposal and sees this latest announcement as something the Village of Mulliken can handle.

“We’ll still have state troopers here, We’ll have Eaton County right over at Delta, 12 minutes away and that's going the speed limit. They could be here pretty quick if there’s an emergency.” Said Simon.

Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich has previously said road patrol cuts will come if the proposal does not pass.

That leaves the 6 am to 6 pm shift as the only coverage Eaton County will provide in areas that don’t have a police contract.

Robert Overholt, a yes voter on the proposal, and resident of Sunfield Township, worries about the future of cuts to staff as the county navigates ways to save money.

“I know there’s other Eaton County agencies that will suffer, but not like the Eaton County Sheriff's department. I don't want to see any of them lose their jobs, lose their pensions.” Said Robert Overholt, Resident of Sunfeild.

While Overholt still feels safe. He is concerned about response time to neighbors further out in the county.

"Response time could be the difference between life and death, the same for the police whether it be state police of the Eaton County Sheriff, you have to get a hold of somebody who's relatively close to the area, otherwise it's too late." Said Overholt.

We'll learn more at a press conference on Thursday where leaders will discuss details of the cuts, and what's possible in the future for the Sheriff's office.

