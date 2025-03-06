Eaton County trims services while pushing for public safety millage

Staffing shortages and service cuts hit Eaton County as a new tax proposal heads to voters in May.

Eaton County officials push for a public safety millage to maintain services such as road patrol and the prosecutor's office.

Voters like Mike Stenberg are critical of the county's spending and will be voting no.

Watch the video above to hear about the county's recent cuts.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Back in November, a countywide vote on a tax increase failed.

Since then, there was a cut to the sheriff's road patrol to save money on overtime hours, plus cuts to county operation hours, like the one announced Wednesday.

They're meant to retain staff, as fewer employees have meant increased workloads. The operation hours cut are to be used to catch up on work.

So far, there have been no county staffing cuts.

But County Prosecutor Doug Lloyd has seen a legal assistant and an assistant prosecutor resign after finding other higher-paying government jobs.

He says those resignations only make his staffing shortage worse.

“I’m down two legal assistants, I’m down two attorneys. I’m not actively trying to recruit for those positions because it seems unfair to hire an individual and then tell them at the end of September you no longer have a job,” said Lloyd.

He mentions September because that's when the county's budget year ends. Basically, their budget is set until then.

Before that time, Eaton County voters will see a new tax question on the ballot in May.

It's for a public safety millage aimed to fully staff and pay for Road Patrol, Animal Control, and the prosecutor's office.

But the county's communications director says whether or not that passes, there will be cuts for other departments.

“From the county clerk to the controller, treasurer, construction codes, equalization, they’re going to see cuts.”

I talked to voters throughout last year's election season. One of those voters was Mike Stenberg in Charlotte. He voted no on the November tax proposal and says he’ll vote no for the public safety millage in the spring.

“In May, I’m going to go there, I’m going to go there with everybody I know and vote no.” said Stenberg.

He’s critical of how the county has handled its money.

“We’re still looking at issues that they’ve kicked down the road for 40-plus years, and now all of a sudden it’s going to blow up,” said Stenberg.

But county officials are urging neighbors to ask questions, saying the county has been fiscally responsible.

“We’ll answer any questions. Sit down with me, the finance director, the controller. We’re an open book here through the budget process.” said Bailey.

According to county officials, the public safety millage in May would cost homeowners an average of $12 more per month. You can get your cost at this link.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

