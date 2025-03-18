Sheriff Reich hosts coffee event to discuss public safety millage

Sheriff Reich met in Mulliken to discuss the public safety millage and address concerns.

He emphasized getting accurate information directly from the source and encouraged questions.

“All we can do is try, but we’ve got to get this millage—it’s important.”

Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich spreading his message over coffee... across the county..

“I need to get the word out and explain what the truth is. It’s important people know what’s true and what isn’t, and I’m just trying to relay information to the public so they are better informed,” said Reich.

After the Tax Limitation Proposal failed in November, the Public Safety Millage was introduced. It features a reduced millage rate of 2.00 mills, down from 3.00, and a law enforcement funding-focused plan, with an average cost of $12 per month, compared to $18 per month under the tax limitation proposal.

Residents asked questions about the information they’d heard and received regarding the Public Safety Millage.

Jeff Wetzel was one of the residents who showed up to ask questions.

“You try to decipher through different channels, but what’s true? So go right to the source, get the answer straight from the horse's mouth, and go from there,” said Wetzel.

A message Sheriff Reich was glad to hear.

“Not secondhand or thirdhand. This is going to come from me. This is what it’s going to benefit for the public in the out-county, as well as Delta Township and all of these other townships here.” said Reich.

Sheriff Reich will hold another Coffee with the Sheriff event on Thursday at 10 a.m. at Fay’s Evelyn Bay Coffee in Charlotte.

