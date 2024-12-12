Eaton County considering public safety millage amid budget shortfall

Eaton County is dealing with a $9 million budget deficit for 2025-26 fiscal year.

A public safety millage is being considered to prevent cuts to services like the sheriff's office.

Watch the video above to hear from a local businesses voicing concerns over rising crime and fewer deputies.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"Tough road ahead for the county for county employees" Said Ben Dawson, Eaton County Deputy Administrator.

The new County Board of Commissioners, set to begin in January, will face a significant deficit that, according to officials, will require new revenue sources or budget cuts to stay afloat.

“At our last projection in September, we were about $9 million in the hole for the 2025-26 budget year,” Said Dawson.

County leaders attribute the deficit to rising costs that are outpacing inflation, particularly in healthcare and technology. Additionally, aging infrastructure demands significant improvements.

“About $4.9 million of that is related to capital infrastructure,” an official explained. “We’ve tried to put together an improvement plan over a six-year period, identifying things that need immediate replacement. If we don’t have the money, we can’t proceed.” Said Dawson.

To address the shortfall, cuts to departments like the sheriff's office are under consideration. This possibility has raised concerns among residents like Al Salas, owner of Lansing Athletics, who has experienced a rise in thefts at his store.

“It’s been increasing more and more. It started during the pandemic and hasn’t stopped,” Salas said.

Commissioners say they are working to prevent reductions in the number of deputies. At the latest Public Safety Committee meeting, commissioners passed a motion to draft ballot language for a millage proposal that could appear on the ballot next May.

“Chairperson Mott reached out to me, and I know there have been discussions about a public safety millage,” Said Tim Barnes, Chairperson, Public Safety Committee.

The motion passed and will be discussed further at the next Ways and Means Committee meeting on Friday, December 13.

Business owners like Salas support the idea.

“I support whatever is going to bring us safety,” he said.

