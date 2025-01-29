Delta Patrol building opens as county leaders push for public safety funding

Delta Township celebrated the ribbon-cutting for the new Delta Patrol building, completed ahead of schedule and under budget at $14.5 million.

Eaton County faces a financial crisis, and officials stress that passing the millage is crucial to maintaining public safety services.

On Tuesday, public officials gathered for the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the brand-new Delta Patrol building.

“I’m very happy to announce that the township has done this project ahead of schedule and under budget.” said Brian Reed, Delta Township Manager.

The project was part of a 2023 bond proposal that passed, allowing the township to spend up to $16 million on the facility – and the project was completed under budget at $14.5 million.

Township Supervisor Fonda Brewer told me that the new building moves deputies away from the structural, technological, and storage challenges at the old facility while also adding a locker room for female police officers.

“It was in everyone's interest to make sure we have a sound building that could handle the newest technology and that all employees felt included in this new building.” Said Brewer.

But now there’s a different concern, as the new building is opening while financial uncertainty faces the Eaton County Sheriff's Office.

“I know the county has fallen into hard times. At this point, we don’t know what our future will hold. There is a public safety millage on the ballot in May.” said Tom Reich, Eaton County Sheriff.

Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich told attendees about the importance of the Eaton County Public Safety Millage on the ballot in May after the failure of the tax proposal in the last election.

According to county officials, if the millage passes in May, the average homeowner in Eaton County would pay an additional $12 per month in taxes.

As your Delta Township and Grand Ledge neighborhood reporter, I’ve been covering Eaton County’s financial difficulties since August, and I’m covering what’s next and any impacts on neighbors.

Eaton County Communications Director Logan Bailey told me the situation is dire as a new fiscal year approaches in October.

“Eaton County itself, not Delta Township, is in financial crisis. It’s no secret we’re in financial crisis. The hope is to preserve the relationship we have with Delta Township.” said Bailey.

That leaves open the question of how staffing will look for the new building.

Brewer told me the proposal in May is an important one to secure the future of the substation.

“We had a challenge the first time we did a millage for this new building, and we had to go back and get it right, get the wording right, get the messaging right, and I believe they’re doing all that with the Eaton County millage.” said Brewer.

Voters will decide on the public safety millage in a special election on May 6th.

