Public safety millage, drain project called ‘elephants in the room’ in township update

Public safety millage and the Bank Drain Project were the two major concerns—called “elephants in the room” by Supervisor Fonda Brewer—highlighted during Delta Township’s State of the Township.

$150 million in development projects are in progress, including a new senior center at Colt Elementary and housing improvements backed by state grants.

Watch the video above to see highlights of the speech.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"Tonight, I’m going to talk a little bit about what I call the elephants in the room."

Topics that Delta Township neighbors told me are top of mind.

"Right now, I’m really concerned about what's going to happen with the upcoming millage," said Brenda Henderson.

"The public safety millage is first and foremost for me," said Linda Marquardt.

Brewer called the public safety millage one of the two "elephants in the room" at Tuesday’s event.

"Real dependable community-centered public safety is a part of the ground we all share," Brewer said.

Voters countywide will have their say on the public safety millage next month.

Another Delta Township neighbor, Paula Yensen, brought up what Brewer called the other elephant in the room: the Bank Drain Project, which has resulted in about 1,700 neighbors receiving drain assessments of around $10,000.

"Really I’m interested in the drainage issue and the affordability for people who are on limited income to pay for it," Yensen said.

While Delta Township doesn’t control the project, township officials are working to address the impacts it’s having on residents.

"For some residents, this project brings an unexpected financial impact, and I want you to know I hear you," Brewer said.

Brewer also highlighted around $150 million worth of projects in the works, including a senior center being built at Colt Elementary and residential improvements through a grant from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.

She said there are also efforts underway to bring in more businesses and housing.

"They can expect to see continued growth. We're building up our Saginaw corridor—that's really big," Brewer said.

And longtime resident Linda Marquardt said she’s hopeful for continued growth and change.

"I’ve been here nearly 70 years, and I love this community," Marquardt said.

