Downed power lines, outages reported from severe thunderstorms in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — A storm system that moved through mid-Michigan Thursday night left a lot of residents without power.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Greater Lansing area around 9 p.m. due to "destructive" 80 mph winds. A tornado warning was also issued for northeastern Ingham County at 9:37 p.m.

The Lansing Board of Water and Light reported that over 29,000 residents were affected by 190 outages in the Lansing area as of 10:50 p.m.

Around the same time, Consumers Energy was reporting over 1,900 outages with over 192,000 people affected, with many of the outages in the mid-Michigan area.

Capital Area Ingham County Alerts sent out a message telling residents to avoid the area of Holt Road and Cedar Street and Holt/Delhi due to "numerous power lines down."

For up to date outage information, you can go to the Consumers Energy website and the Lansing BWL outage center webpage.

This is a developing story.

