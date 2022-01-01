Katharine Finnerty

I grew up in Austin, Texas, but my mom was born and raised in the Detroit area. She even went to Michigan State University, Go Green!

I attended the University of Missouri where I earned my Bachelor’s of Journalism degree in Convergence Investigative Journalism and my Bachelor’s of Arts in Political Science.

My first job out of college was in the Scripps Journalism Career Program as a digital producer with KSHB 41 News in Kansas City. My time in Missouri fostered my love of multimedia storytelling and engaging with the community.

I am excited to get to know the Lansing community and to help tell the community’s stories.