'Large and extremely dangerous tornado,' Tornado warning issued near Williamston, Webberville

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Thursday night around 9:37 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for northeastern Ingham County until 10 p.m.

Ingham County Emergency Management said that the radar indicated a tornado on the ground near Interstate 96 south of Williamston.

According to the warning, a "confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado was located near Willimaston, or near Fowlerville, moving east at 40 mph."

The tornado was predicted to be near Fowlerville at 9:45 p.m., Howell and Oak Grove around 9:55 p.m. and Brighton around 10:10 p.m.

Tornado Warning including Williamston MI and Webberville MI until 10:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/vOHhdZXusx — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) August 25, 2023

Ingham County Emergency Management sent out a major traffic alert around 10:10 p.m. asking residents to avoid all of I-96 through Ingham County due to the storm.

"Emergency Services are working to clear the roadway for safe travel," the message said.

Capital Area Ingham County Alerts later told residents to avoid Noble Road in Williamston, north of I-96, at 10:33 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

