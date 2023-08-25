1 person dead, several injured as recovery continues along I-96 after tornado touched down in Ingham County

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Ingham County Sheriff's Office confirmed that one person died and several others are seriously injured after a tornado ripped through Interstate 96 near Williamston Thursday night.

The department said Friday morning that more than 25 vehicles along I-96 from Williamston Road to the Livingston County line were severely damaged.

Ingham County Emergency Management also confirmed Friday morning that, so far, two people have died due to the storm, one on I-96 and the other in Lansing.

The tornado likely touched down north of Williamston Road, hitting the Haven of Rest adult care facility.

"Once I felt that sucking, I could feel the power of it and I could feel it all shaking. I could feel the roof shaking and coming apart," James Gale, a staff member told WXYZ.

Everyone in the facility was OK and was taken to another facility, but one woman was transported to the hospital for minor injuries due to the partial roof collapse.

"One lady was, she was just covered. Her room, the ceiling was completely gone in her room, there was insulation on top of her, siding everything," Gale said. "I peeled cinder blocks off of a lady's bed and she was OK. All of them had fallen right around her and she was unscathed basically."

As of Friday morning, I-96 remains closed in both directions from Williamston Road to M-52 as emergency crews continue to respond to the area. Cranes were brought out to help with at least two overturned semis on the interstate.

Police are also urging Ingham County residents to be cautious of downed trees and powerlines across the county.

