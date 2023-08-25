Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodDelhi Twp - Holt - Dimondale - Southside Lansing

Actions

Person dead after tree falls on home in Lansing

Martin Street home.jpg
Larry Wallace
Martin Street home.jpg
Posted at 5:43 AM, Aug 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-25 05:43:30-04

LANSING, Mich. — The severe storm that rolled through Mid-Michigan Thursday night has turned deadly. Lansing police say a person has died after a tree fell down on their home on the city's Southside.

Fire crews were called to the home on Martin Street near South Washington Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Authorities entered the home and removed the person. They were taken to Sparrow Hospital where they died.

The person's identity has not been released.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Larry Wallace

10:16 AM, Jan 03, 2021

Southside Lansing

Neighborhood Reporter

Larry Wallace

Hannah McIlree

5:13 PM, Nov 14, 2022

Holt, Diamondale, Delhi Township

Neighborhood Reporter

Hannah McIlree

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter