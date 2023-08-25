Person dead after tree falls on home in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — The severe storm that rolled through Mid-Michigan Thursday night has turned deadly. Lansing police say a person has died after a tree fell down on their home on the city's Southside.

Fire crews were called to the home on Martin Street near South Washington Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Authorities entered the home and removed the person. They were taken to Sparrow Hospital where they died.

The person's identity has not been released.

