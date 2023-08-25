Mason neighborhood relying on generators after storm devastates the area

MASON, Mich. — Columbia Street in Mason has been absolutely devastated by the storm that blew through Thursday night.

Large limbs of trees and entire trees have fallen down and taken out power lines as well as electrical lines that were connected to homes, leaving residents without power.

Hannah McIlree/FOX 47 News Damage in Mason from the severe storm that rolled through mid-Michigan on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

A Columbia Street resident told FOX 47 News that many families are relying on generators to save food and charge their mobile phones for updates on the clean-up efforts.

And while cleaning up debris or leaving your home, Mason Fire Department Chief Kerry Minshall advised residents to assume all power lines are active, as Consumers Energy plans to reinstate power whether or not all down lines have been repaired.

Home owners that are working to clean up debris can dispose of it in dumpsters located at Bond Park and Hayes Park.

