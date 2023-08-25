Jackson continues to recover after a week packed with natural disasters

JACKSON, Mich. — After an eventful week in Jackson, disaster has continued to strike. I paid a visit to Oakridge Drive where some of the worst damage from Thursday's severe thunderstorm hit.

The week started off with a massive fire, then potentially hazardous debris and extreme heat. And Thursday evening, a severe thunderstorm hit Jackson and mid-Michigan.

"I was putting the kids to bed, storm started coming through, the wind pick up. Just watching the lightening, and then, next thing you know, lights flickered, came back on, and then, two minutes later, complete darkness over there," resident Ridge Frew shared about his experience.

With Friday came reflection. Though this week has been difficult for many Jackson residents, spirits are still high.

Frew shared that although trees are down and residents are without power, neighbors are doing what they can to lend a hand. He continued that his own neighbor currently is running a backup generator to his house so that his food doesn't spoil.

Like Frew, many parents have had kids out of school, as Jackson Public Schools had to cancel most of school this week. School was only in session for a half-day Thursday due to extreme heat. School was canceled earlier in the week due to the debris that had blown onto several schools' campuses, and now, school is canceled again due to power outages.

"Two doors down, we had a couple trees over, and then, across the street, my neighbor's tree fell. Just missed his car," said Frew.

Crews from Consumers Energy were out immediately with the hopes of restoring power in a timely fashion.

"Everyone's being neighborly and making sure everyone's safe. That's the important thing," Frew reflected.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook