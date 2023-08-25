People all over Charlotte are feeling the after effects of Thursday night's storm

CHARLOTTE, Mich. — We are continuing our coverage of the severe thunderstorm that hit mid-Michigan. One home in Charlotte got hit pretty hard, and while the homeowners didn't want to be on camera, they tell me they are grateful to be alive.

"Coming out of work their was a constant sound, crackling through the sky," Charlotte resident and City Council member Anthony Rodriguez said.

People all around Charlotte were enjoying a regular Thursday night when the storm rolled in and changed everything in a flash of a lightning strike.

"We were hanging out on the porch, all the trees were going every way, it was loud, it thundered and lighting for probably a half hour," Charlotte resident Sean Pouch.

The Charlotte Fire Department told me they responded to a total of 40 calls so far from Thursday into Friday, and the neighborhood is still feeling the after effects.

"There is some wires down on Warren Street, see a lot of branches, and see a lot of things down, haven't heard anything of anyone getting hurt," Rodriguez said.

There have been no reported injuries or deaths in Charlotte, but we will keep updated as we learn more information throughout the day.

A state of emergency has been declared in Eaton County and the Emergency Operations Center has been activated in Charlotte. Officials say approximately 67% of the county experienced power disruptions.

