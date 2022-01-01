Madeline Cowdell

Hi, I'm Madeline, the Assistant News Director for FOX 47 News.

I'm coming to mid-Michigan from right over the Detroit River in Ontario, Canada. Most recently, I supervised the production and the team behind CTV Morning Live, a four-hour live morning show in Canada's capital city, Ottawa. Before that, I've written and produced newscasts at several TV stations from New York to California, including special coverage for elections, state fairs and other community events, and sports. These experiences have helped drive my love for local news.

I'm grateful for the opportunity to share that passion with you. My team and I live and work right here too, so it's important for all of us to report on what's happening in our community, hold our leaders accountable and tell stories that matter to all of us. It's a responsibility we take seriously.

When I'm out of the newsroom, I'm exploring our region to find the best thrift stores and unique coffee shops, or out on a hiking trail or the lake.