Looking to cool off? Check out these Lansing-area pools, splash pads and beaches

If you need to beat the heat, there are several places for you to cool off around the Lansing area
LANSING, Mich. — As temperatures climb to more than 90 degrees on Friday, and will remain in the 80s throughout the weekend, many families across Mid-Michigan are looking for ways to cool off. According to the Greater Lansing Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Lansing area has several pools, splash pads and beaches open to the public.

Pools:
East Lansing Family Aquatic Center
6400 Abbot Rd., East Lansing

Charlotte Aquatic Center
1068 Carlisle Hwy., Charlotte
Open Swim: $4

Hunter Park Community Pool
1400 Fuller St., Lansing
Open: 1-4pm, 5-7pm

Alfreda Schmitt Community Center Pool
5825 Wise Rd., Lansing
Lap Hours: Monday-Friday 9am-Noon
Open Swim: Tuesday-Thursday 1pm-2:30pm
Call for reservations: (517) 483-6687

Splash Pads:
Hawk Island Park
1601 E. Cavanaugh Rd., Lansing

Hunter Park Community Pool
1400 Fuller St., Lansing

Jaycee Park
525 E. River St., Grand Ledge

St. Johns Community Spray Park
707 W. Park St., St Johns

Beaches:
Hawk Island Park
1601 E. Cavanaugh Rd., Lansing

Burchfield Park Beach
881 Grovenburg Rd., Holt

Fox Memorial Park
3981 E. Gresham Hwy., Potterville

Lake Lansing Park South
1621 Pike St., Haslett

Sleepy Hollow State Park
7835 E. Price Rd., Laingsburg

Rotary Park
325 Riverfront Dr., Lansing

