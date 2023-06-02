Looking to cool off? Check out these Lansing-area pools, splash pads and beaches

LANSING, Mich. — As temperatures climb to more than 90 degrees on Friday, and will remain in the 80s throughout the weekend, many families across Mid-Michigan are looking for ways to cool off. According to the Greater Lansing Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Lansing area has several pools, splash pads and beaches open to the public.

Pools:

East Lansing Family Aquatic Center

6400 Abbot Rd., East Lansing

Charlotte Aquatic Center

1068 Carlisle Hwy., Charlotte

Open Swim: $4

Hunter Park Community Pool

1400 Fuller St., Lansing

Open: 1-4pm, 5-7pm

Alfreda Schmitt Community Center Pool

5825 Wise Rd., Lansing

Lap Hours: Monday-Friday 9am-Noon

Open Swim: Tuesday-Thursday 1pm-2:30pm

Call for reservations: (517) 483-6687

Splash Pads:

Hawk Island Park

1601 E. Cavanaugh Rd., Lansing

Hunter Park Community Pool

1400 Fuller St., Lansing

Jaycee Park

525 E. River St., Grand Ledge

St. Johns Community Spray Park

707 W. Park St., St Johns

Beaches:

Hawk Island Park

1601 E. Cavanaugh Rd., Lansing

Burchfield Park Beach

881 Grovenburg Rd., Holt

Fox Memorial Park

3981 E. Gresham Hwy., Potterville

Lake Lansing Park South

1621 Pike St., Haslett

Sleepy Hollow State Park

7835 E. Price Rd., Laingsburg

Rotary Park

325 Riverfront Dr., Lansing

