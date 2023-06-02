Looking to cool off? Check out these Lansing-area pools, splash pads and beaches

LANSING, Mich. — As temperatures climb to more than 90 degrees on Friday, and will remain in the 80s throughout the weekend, many families across Mid-Michigan are looking for ways to cool off. According to the Greater Lansing Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Lansing area has several pools, splash pads and beaches open to the public.
Pools:
East Lansing Family Aquatic Center
6400 Abbot Rd., East Lansing
Charlotte Aquatic Center
1068 Carlisle Hwy., Charlotte
Open Swim: $4
Hunter Park Community Pool
1400 Fuller St., Lansing
Open: 1-4pm, 5-7pm
Alfreda Schmitt Community Center Pool
5825 Wise Rd., Lansing
Lap Hours: Monday-Friday 9am-Noon
Open Swim: Tuesday-Thursday 1pm-2:30pm
Call for reservations: (517) 483-6687
Splash Pads:
Hawk Island Park
1601 E. Cavanaugh Rd., Lansing
Hunter Park Community Pool
1400 Fuller St., Lansing
Jaycee Park
525 E. River St., Grand Ledge
St. Johns Community Spray Park
707 W. Park St., St Johns
Beaches:
Hawk Island Park
1601 E. Cavanaugh Rd., Lansing
Burchfield Park Beach
881 Grovenburg Rd., Holt
Fox Memorial Park
3981 E. Gresham Hwy., Potterville
Lake Lansing Park South
1621 Pike St., Haslett
Sleepy Hollow State Park
7835 E. Price Rd., Laingsburg
Rotary Park
325 Riverfront Dr., Lansing
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.