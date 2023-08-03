Man accused of killing his mother in Summit Township dies after being shot by deputies

The man accused of killing his mother in Summit Township Sunday has now died. The Jackson County Office of the Sheriff confirms that David McClure, 33, died Tuesday evening from injuries sustained in a deputy-involved shooting.

Investigators say McClure charged at deputies with a weapon after they responded to a home on Robinson Road, south of Spring Arbor Road, Sunday evening. Deputies received a 911 call saying that something happened to McClure's mother. Investigators believe McClure acted alone.

His mother, 55-year-old Karen Tobin, was stabbed several times and assaulted. She died at home before deputies arrived.

The Michigan State Police were called to investigate the deputy-involved shooting, while the sheriff's office holds its own internal investigation. The two deputies who shot McClure are on leave while those investigations play out.