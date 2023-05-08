Lansing police investigate homicide at Reutter Park

Lansing police are investigating a homicide at Reutter Park. Officers responded to the area of South Capitol Avenue on Sunday night at 8:52 p.m. Investigators say they located an unidentified man, 48, who had been shot. He was rushed to a hospital, where he later died. No arrests have been made, and detectives believe it was not a random shooting. The investigation is ongoing as police work to determine what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600, Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867 or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department's Facebook page.