Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodDowntown - Old Town - REO Town

Actions

22-year-old man killed in late-night shooting in Lansing

This is the second shooting that occurred on Sunday in Lansing
Web_Promo_Image_960x720.png
Web_Promo_Image_960x720.png
Posted at 6:40 AM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 06:40:20-04

Lansing police are investigating the death of a 22-year-old man from a shooting. Officers were called to East Kalamazoo Street, near South East Street, around 9 p.m. on Sunday night.

When they arrived, they found the unidentified man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died. Police recovered a possible vehicle involved, and have detained the occupants.

Investigators are still looking into the timeline of the shooting and have not released any other details.

This is the latest shooting in Lansing this weekend. Earlier Sunday morning, police were called to Holmes Road near Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard around 1 a.m. In that event, five people, ranging from 16-26 years old, were shot. Two victims are in critical condition.

Both shootings remain under investigation. Anyone with information about the homicide or the mass shooting is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Kyle Schlagel at (517) 483-6885, the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600, Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7876 or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tianna Jenkins

12:23 PM, Jan 12, 2021

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Tianna Jenkins

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter