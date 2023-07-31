22-year-old man killed in late-night shooting in Lansing

Lansing police are investigating the death of a 22-year-old man from a shooting. Officers were called to East Kalamazoo Street, near South East Street, around 9 p.m. on Sunday night.

When they arrived, they found the unidentified man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died. Police recovered a possible vehicle involved, and have detained the occupants.

Investigators are still looking into the timeline of the shooting and have not released any other details.

This is the latest shooting in Lansing this weekend. Earlier Sunday morning, police were called to Holmes Road near Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard around 1 a.m. In that event, five people, ranging from 16-26 years old, were shot. Two victims are in critical condition.

Both shootings remain under investigation. Anyone with information about the homicide or the mass shooting is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Kyle Schlagel at (517) 483-6885, the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600, Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7876 or send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.