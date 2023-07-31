Woman found dead in Summit Township, person of interest shot by deputies

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is looking into a homicide and deputy-involved shooting that occurred around 7:20 p.m. Sunday evening in Summit Township. Deputies were called to Robinson Road, near Spring Arbor Road, to check on 55-year-old Karen Tobin. Deputies say a caller told them Tobin's son, 33-year-old David McClure, said that something had happen to his mother.

Deputies say they arrived at Tobin's home and found her dead. No one was inside the home. At that point, they determined McClure was a person of interest. They set up a perimeter around the area, and spotted McClure arriving at the home in a hurry. Deputies say the vehicle rammed two patrol vehicles and then McClure exited the vehicle, with a weapon, and charged at two deputies. The deputies then shot McClure. He was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.

Jackson County deputies are continuing to investigate the homicide. The Michigan State Police was called in to investigate the deputy-involved shooting, while the Sheriff's Office will conduct its own internal investigation. The two deputies who shot McClure are now on paid administrative leave while the investigations are underway.

