Body of missing two-year-old girl found in Detroit

LANSING, Mich. — The body of two-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith, the girl who was the subject of an AMBER alert this week, was found Wednesday night in Detroit. Lansing Police confirm an FBI search team located the body around 6:50pm near the Coleman Young Airport.

"This is not the outcome anyone had hoped for and I promise law enforcement will see that the family will get the justice they so deserve," says Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee.

It's unknown what led investigators to that area, but it was one location of many around Lansing and the Metro Detroit area where authorities had concentrated their search effort. Neither the police nor FBI provided any further details.

"I know you in the media and the community are anxious for information, and we are sensitive to that, but we'd ask you to understand that we cannot provide further information about the investigation, because we want to put our best foot forward and preserve the integrity of the prosecution," says Devin Kowalski, FBI Acting Special Agent-In-Charge.

Lansing police and the FBI commended their respective teams, other local police departments and sheriff's offices and community volunteers for assisting during the search effort.

"We saw a community show endless amount of support and assistance in help finding Wynter, and now we need the same support and love for the family as they grieve," says Chief Ellery.

Wynter was taken from an apartment in Lansing late Sunday night after a fight between her mother and suspect Rashad Trice. Trice is Wynter's mother's ex-boyfriend and is not Wynter's father.

Investigators say Trice stabbed Wynter's mother and kidnapped Wynter. He was arrested Monday morning in St. Clair Shores, in Metro Detroit, but Wynter was not found. He was arraigned Wednesday on several felony charges. Wynter's mother has been released from the hospital.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to submit tips to the FBI at tips.fbi.gov or call 1(800) CALL-FBI.

