Jackson residents can get a free ride to a cooling center

JACKSON, Mich. — The Jackson Area Transportation Authority is offering people in Jackson free bus rides to cooling centers during heat emergencies this summer.

These "hot tickets" are available at participating area agencies and can be used for a free ride to a cooling center. Residents can pick up their tickets at the following locations:

Department on Aging

1715 Lansing Ave.

(517) 788-4364

Monday — Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



King Recreation Center

1107 Adrian St.

(517) 788-4067

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. during program hours, any day when temperatures are expected to feel more than 90 degrees.

Carnegie Library

Jackson District Library

244 W. Michigan Ave.

(517) 788-4087

Monday — Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

JATA Transfer Center

127 W. Cortland St.

(517) 783-6437

Monday — Friday: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Westwood Mall

1850 W. Michigan Ave.

(517) 787-1170

Monday — Thursday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday — Saturday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

