Jackson residents can get a free ride to a cooling center

JACKSON, Mich. — The Jackson Area Transportation Authority is offering people in Jackson free bus rides to cooling centers during heat emergencies this summer.
These "hot tickets" are available at participating area agencies and can be used for a free ride to a cooling center. Residents can pick up their tickets at the following locations:
Department on Aging
1715 Lansing Ave.
(517) 788-4364
Monday — Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
King Recreation Center
1107 Adrian St.
(517) 788-4067
9 a.m. – 5 p.m. during program hours, any day when temperatures are expected to feel more than 90 degrees.
Carnegie Library
Jackson District Library
244 W. Michigan Ave.
(517) 788-4087
Monday — Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
JATA Transfer Center
127 W. Cortland St.
(517) 783-6437
Monday — Friday: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Westwood Mall
1850 W. Michigan Ave.
(517) 787-1170
Monday — Thursday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday — Saturday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
