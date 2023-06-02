Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodJackson - Hillsdale

Actions

Jackson residents can get a free ride to a cooling center

JATA is offering "hot tickets" to help residents beat the heat
Jackson Area Transportation Authority Transfer Center
Jackson Area Transportation Authority
Jackson Area Transportation Authority Transfer Center
Posted at 4:33 PM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 16:33:18-04

JACKSON, Mich. — The Jackson Area Transportation Authority is offering people in Jackson free bus rides to cooling centers during heat emergencies this summer.

These "hot tickets" are available at participating area agencies and can be used for a free ride to a cooling center. Residents can pick up their tickets at the following locations:

 

Department on Aging              
1715 Lansing Ave.
(517) 788-4364                                                   
Monday — Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

 
King Recreation Center             
1107 Adrian St.
(517) 788-4067                                                         
9 a.m. – 5 p.m. during program hours, any day when temperatures are expected to feel more than 90 degrees.                  

 

Carnegie Library                        
Jackson District Library                                        
244 W. Michigan Ave.
(517) 788-4087                                      
Monday — Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.                               
Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.                                                                             
Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

 

JATA Transfer Center
127 W. Cortland St.
(517) 783-6437
Monday — Friday: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

 

Westwood Mall
1850 W. Michigan Ave.
(517) 787-1170
Monday — Thursday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday — Saturday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter