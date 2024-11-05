Watch Now
NewsNational PoliticsElection 2024

Actions

LIVE BLOG: Election Day in your neighborhood; Mid-Michigan voters head to the polls

Lansing Elections Unit offers expanded weekend hours for early voting
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wxyz.com
Voting Booths
Lansing Elections Unit offers expanded weekend hours for early voting
Posted
and last updated

We're tracking the latest updates on local and national races as voters in Mid-Michigan cast their ballots.

Election Resources
Voter Guide 2024 Mid-Michigan Election Results Check your voter information Voter ID requirements

KEY ISSUE COVERAGE:

Funding for law enforcement has been a key issue for many of our neighbors this election season. Neighborhood Reporters Olivia Pageau and Will Lemmink, sat down with neighbors as they weigh in with their thoughts. See the full story here.

Law enforcement funding on the ballot: Neighbors in Eaton and Jackson counties weigh in

Another key issue we've been covering has to do with the cost of living. Here, senior reporter Danny Valle went into a grocery store where neighbors weighed in...

MSU expert gives analysis of the economy as voters struggle with high prices

KEY RACE COVERAGE: Your team of neighborhood reporters have previewed all of the big races going into this key election. Here's a quick recap...

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.