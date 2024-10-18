A conversation with Curtis Hertel: Democratic Candidate for the 7th congressional district

Curtis Hertel is running for the 7th congressional district against republican Tom Barrett.

Hertel, a former state senator, wants to focus on bipartisan collaboration in Congress.

Video shows his promises to his district he hopes to represent.

"I'm someone who's worked across the aisle my entire career to try to solve problems"

Experience and mindset candidate Curtis Hertel wants to bring to congress…

"whether it was in the legislature or as governor Whitmer's legislative aid."

And he wants to bring that to the biggest capitol of them all.

"To do gun safety, to bring 5000 good paying jobs back home, all those things were done with republican and democrats."

Gun safety is the reason he chose to do our interview at MSU…He. says his son was in the student union during the college's mass shooting.

"I don't really think I understood fear before that moment, to hear your kid call you and to hear shouting and screaming."

Hertel says that fear brought a desire for change.

"People should to be able to work together and actually remember they don't work for the political party, they work for the citizens they represent."

He tells me other priorities include lowering prescription drugs prices, lowering taxes for the middle class and protecting women's reproductive health.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW WITH CURTIS HERTEL

"We did that work here but we know someone at the federal level can undo it. We want to make sure we actually protect reproductive freedom for all Americans."

Hertel thinks back to his family, to the neighbors that need protection, when creating change in his community.

"I want my kids to be as free as their parents were and they're grandparents were."

