Eaton County voters weigh in on the proposed tax increase for county services

Eaton County voters are deciding on a tax proposal to raise property taxes by 3 mills, costing the average resident around $18 a month, to fund county services and avoid cuts to public safety.

Some voters are against the tax proposal, citing concerns about government spending and fiscal responsibility, while others support it to prevent potential layoffs and maintain essential county services as costs continue to rise.

Watch the video above to see what voters are saying and what county commissioners want you to know before you head to the polls. (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"I'm going to vote no on this tax proposal" Said Mike Stenberg, Eaton County Voter.

"I voted yes" Said Brenda Henderson, Eaton County Voter.

A question on the ballot will ask Eaton County voters to allow the county to raise property taxes by 3 Mills, costing the average county resident about 18 dollars a month.

"I don't like the way they're doing this." Said Stenberg.

Eaton County voter Mike Stenberg said he's voting no and says the problem should have been addressed earlier to avoid asking taxpayers for more money.

"I don't think the spending has been wise in my opinion, and I think we need to hold our government officials to higher fiscal standards." Said Stenberg.

Brenda Henderson is on the other side of the issue.

"I don't want to see massive layoffs" Said Henderson.

She says the money the county is asking for seems like a need for neighbors as she's seen her own costs increase.

"Things are going up, the prices are going up, our electric bill is going up, our gas bills are going up, so this is going up, but it's going up because we need the services for our county." Said Henderson.

County Commissioners and officials have continually held town halls communicating the issue and passed a resolution in July supporting the proposal.

"You neglect it today, it's going to cost twice as much when you finally get to the projects. Said Terrance Augustine, Eaton County Commissioner.

Officials say if the vote doesn't go through, it will mean cuts to the Sheriff's and Prosecutors Office.

"It is just simple math and we don't have enough revenues coming in as the cost continue to increase" Said Augustine.

In the end, it will be up to voters like Henderson Stenberg, and you... to decide if the county gets the money it's asking for.

"It's needed, It's Dire" Said Henderson.

"Just hold your officials accountable for being fiscally responsible" Said Stenberg.

