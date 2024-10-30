Law enforcement funding on the ballot: Neighbors in Eaton and Jackson counties weigh in

Video shows patrons at the Napoleon Cafe in Jackson County and Swedes Restaurant in Eaton County, as they give their takes on how the upcoming election will affect local law enforcement.

Neighborhood Reporters, Olivia Pageau and Will Lemmink, sit down with neighbors as they weigh in with their thoughts.

In Jackson, neighbors will decide on a jail operations millage for Jackson County.

In Eaton County, neighbors will decide and an operations tax proposal for all county services

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your Jackson Neighborhood Reporter, Olivia Pageau, here at the Napoleon Cafe, asking neighbors about a ballot question for this November, and it's on funding for law enforcement. People in my neighborhood aren't the only ones who will be making a decision like this one.

I'm your Eaton County Neighborhood Reporter, Will Lemmink here at Swedes Restaurant in Mulliken, and voters here in where voters here will have a similar question to answer as well, but first, we'll start...

In Jackson County...

The Napoleon Cafe has been a neighborhood favorite for decades. I stopped into this corner of Jackson County to ask neighbors about the jail operations millage that will appear on the November ballot.

The sheriff's office says, if it passes, the money would be used to keep the office and jail running as they are, right now. Otherwise, they're facing a budget shortfall. According to the county, it would cost the average Jackson County taxpayer an extra $19 per year.

"When it first went out there, it was confusing, and us voters were confused," says Napoleon Cafe patron, Jerry Adams. This millage is a familiar one, but not the same as a previous version that failed. Jerry Adams tells me his vote is still undecided. He says, "We know we need it, and we're not having a problem maybe paying for it, but we need some more direction. We need some more clarity."

Even though he has not decided how he'll vote on it, he hopes to see support for law enforcement. "We need more officers on the road. We need more presence in our force. We need to keep our communities and our neighborhoods safe," says Adams.

The sheriff's department has told me, in the past, that if this operations millage fails, it could lead to:



The elimination of about 12 full-time positions

Ending the sheriff's department night patrol

Closure of the secondary jail facility (Chanter Road)

All of that sounds like a bad idea to Howard McMullen, who is a regular here (Napoleon Cafe.) He says his vote on the millage is a 'Yes,' "We have to understand and realize that our law enforcement is doing the best they can do with the circumstances they're faced with, some difficult situations. They can hardly do their job in many instances for fear of losing their work, their jobs, or their life."

He's supporting the millage, even if it means a higher tax bill. "Groceries. Gasoline. Everything in the nation, right now, is sky-high, and it's sad. Somebody's going to pay. They're going to pay one way or another," says McMullen. A higher tax bill, that McMullen hopes leads to a safer neighborhood.

My neighbors certainly aren't the only ones talking about what it costs right now to get by.

In Eaton County...

Inside Swedes restaurant, I talked with Will Simon.

He runs the Mulliken food pantry and is a Village Council member and sees neighbors who need help with an essential, food.

"At the Mulliken area food pantry we see about 100 to 200 people per month on average, It's been a little bit slower lately, but usually it's around that much." Said Simon.

So he knows the cost of living challenges many are facing in this neighborhood.

he says he'll likely vote no when neighbors here and around Eaton County vote on a tax proposal on next week's ballot.

"I feel like a lot of people are really hurting financially right now, I feel like it's not a lot of money, but people who are really low income are going to really struggle with it." Said Simon.

County officials say they are asking for the property tax increase because of budget shortfalls.

The county says if it passes, it would cost the average homeowner 18 dollars per month.

Eaton county sheriff Tom Reich has said road patrol countywide could be cut if it doesn't pass.

While at the restaurant I also talked with Rob Piercefield, a former county Commissioner and owner of Swedes restaurant.

he's leaning yes on the vote, emphasizing the county is in need of the money to remain competitive in hiring officers.

"I know at the sheriff's department, they have a hard time hiring new guys because they don't have competitive wages, so in the long run, I don't want to pay more taxes just like everyone else but in the long run it may be a reality we need to face." Said, Piercefield.

Robert North, another Eaton County neighbor, voted no to the proposal.

He says the price is too much to ask for.

"We are retired now we're on fixed income and these millages can't keep going up and up and up and keep asking for more level alone not only for the counties but for the school district also" Said Robert North, Eaton County Neighbor.

Another question is what the presidential race could mean for funding for law enforcement around the country.

Former President Trump supports what his website calls a "Record investment in hiring, retention, and training for police officers".

Vice President Kamala Harris has focused on her history in law enforcement as a prosecutor, and the New York Times reports she supports continued funding for law enforcement.

From Mullikin, I went to nearby Sunfield, I asked local business owners and neighbors if anyone would be willing to speak on the proposal.

They led me to Robert Overholt, a been a long-time neighbor here, and who is a Yes voter on the Tax proposal.

"We're gonna vote this time but they better not be coming back in quite a few years." Said Robert Overholt.

But he's not confident the vote will pass, even though he thinks it's needed.

"They are in a dilemma, they are out of money, they are literally going to have to close things down or get rid of personnel, we don't have a choice really, but a lot of people that are pulling that yes and no selector do have a choice." Said Overholt.

This vote will be decided in November by voters like Simon, Piercefield, North, Overholt, and you.

