Lansing man concerned over high prices, economy as election gets closer

The election is now 20 days away and the economy is among the top issues for voters

Food prices increased slightly in September according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

Video shows an MSU professor explaining the current state of the economy while one voter hopes for relief from high prices



Bart Desander came to Gorman's Food Market in Lansing for his usual groceries: milk, meat, potatoes.

Desander also walked through the snack aisle to grab a bag of chips when he saw the price that took him aback.

"Five dollars for this little bag of chips," Desander said.

High food prices like that have Desander fed up.

"Somebody's gotta do something. We gotta stop it somewhere," Desander said.

Food prices increased by 0.4% last month according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Jason Miller, an ecomonic professor at Michigan State University who specializes in supply chain management, says inflation is slowing down though it may not show on the price tag.

"When we say inflation is slowing, that means the rate that prices increase is slowing down," Miller said. "It doesn't mean that things are getting cheaper."

Although consumers may not feel it in their wallet, Miller says it's a sign of an improving economy.

"The economy doesn't seem poised to enter into a recession anytime soon regardless of who's elected president," Miller said.

Miller did raise concerns over former president Donald Trump's plan to enact tariffs on imports if he wins in November.

"Tariffs are not actually effective at generating manufacturing jobs in those protected industries," Miller said.

Miller also questioned Vice President Kamala Harris' plans to end price gouging from corporations.

"Your Walmarts and Targets of the world are not making more profit today per unit of sale relative to that selling price than they were back in 2019," Miller said.

Desander, who lives on a fixed income, is worried that if prices don't come down it may cut into an already-tight budget.

"Get us social security people a raise," Desander said. "We need it."

