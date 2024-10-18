A conversation with Tom Barrett: Republican Candidate for the 7th congressional district

Tom Barrett is running for the 7th congressional district race against democrat Curtis Hertel.

Tom Barrett, a former state legislator, looks to address the economy in Congress.

Video shows his promises to his district he hopes to represent.

"I want to be a good advocate for the people in my community."

Advocating for neighbors in politics is not new to congressional candidate Tom Barrett.

"Eight years in the state legislature when I was first elected in ten years ago."

And now his eyes are set on the biggest capitol of them all.

"Running to represent families like mine."

It's why he chose MSU for our conversation. It's what he says is the center of the district.

"The votes here matter so much more because of the competitiveness of this district"

Looking to compete against democratic candidate Curtis Hertel, he wants to lean on what he knows best when running for office.

"My biggest background in life is really the time I spent in the army and the time I spent raising my kids."

He tells me his top priorities are nationwide security, community safety and the economy.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW WITH TOM BARRETT

FULL TOM BARRETT INTERVIEW

"Right now too many people are struggling to make ends meet. Just afford the bare necessities in life, not the luxuries of life but things like their groceries and home heating."

And he wants to take what he has learned from his neighbors and make change in his community.

"I'm committed to going to Washington D.C listening to the people in this district, voting for their interests and making sure we are putting America back on the right track.

