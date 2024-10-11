SENATE DEBATE: Tight Michigan U.S. Senate race heats up between Rogers & Slotkin

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin and former congressman Mike Rogers are set to debate for a second time on Monday.

According to a recent poll, the race for Michigan's U.S. Senate seat is a toss-up.

Watch the video above to see Slotkin and Rogers talk about issues they plan to tackle if they win in November.

A rising star in the Democratic Party and a former Republican congressman who came out of retirement are facing off in a race that could determine control of the U.S. Senate

U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin has represented Michigan's 7th Congressional District since 2019 and is now aiming for a seat that'll be vacated by current Senator Debbie Stabenow.

Slotkin visited a group of volunteers in Livingston County who spent their Saturday morning getting ready to knock on doors in hopes of getting more votes for Slotkin.

"I think it shows the level of enthusiasm that people have," Slotkin said.

WATCH: FULL INTERVIEW WITH U.S. REP. ELISSA SLOTKIN, DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE FOR U.S. SENATE

Elissa Slotkin Full Interview

Slotkin says she's focusing on getting more tax credits to middle income families and bringing supply chains back to the U.S.

"How do we preserve and expand the middle class. I think it's fundamental to who we are as a state," Slotkin said. "Right now the math is hard for a lot of people."

Rogers, who represented Michigan in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2001 to 2015, came out of retirement to run for the crucial senate seat.

WATCH: FULL INTERVIEW WITH REPUBLICAN U.S. SENATE CANDIDATE MIKE ROGERS

Mike Rogers Full Interview

Rogers received an endorsement from former president Donald Trump earlier this year, hoping it could make him the state's first elected Republican senator since 1994.

"People are hurting. Just horrible stories about people having to use food pantries the last two or three days of the month to feed their family," Rogers said. "That's what got me up off the couch."

The race is proving to be a true toss-up. The latest Quinnipiac University Poll shows Rogers and Slotkin tied at 48%.

Monday's second debate between Rogers and Slotkin is slated for 7pm in Detroit and will be moderated by WXYZ. You can watch the debate in its entirety on Fox 47 News.

